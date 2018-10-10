Shark bite takes chunk off fisherman's dream holiday

SHARK FEAST: Fisherman believed the shark that bit him was a reef shark at Swain Reefs.

SHARK FEAST: Fisherman believed the shark that bit him was a reef shark at Swain Reefs.

THE 55-year-old-man who was bitten by a shark off the Capricorn Coast on Monday afternoon was on the second day of his week-long holiday.

The man, who was visiting from northern-New South Wales had been planning the trip for months before he was bitten on the shoulder by a reef shark, according to Senior Operations Supervisor Brad Miers.

The boat crew called Queensland Ambulance Service around 6.30am this morning after the man was bitten on Monday afternoon while reeling in his catch at Swain Reefs.

Paramedics met the vessel at Rosslyn Bay Harbour around 7am and treated the fisherman for the large gash which was deep enough to see bone.

Mr Miers said the man was disappointed that his trip had been cut short and was keen to get back out on the boat as soon as possible.

Senior Operations Supervisor Brad Miers speaks about a shark bite at Swain Reefs. Photo: Michelle Gately / The Morning Bulletin Michelle Gately ROK020116shark1

"He was remarkably well and in minimal pain and in high spirits," he said.

"With the wound that was on display, you would expect that to be very painful.

"All he wanted to do was get back on the vessel and go back out fishing."

The shark, which the man believed to be a reef shark, was reported to be just over one metre long.

Reef sharks are fast-swimming, agile predators that feed primarily on free-swimming bony fishes and cephalopods.

White tip reef shark comes over for a closer encounter Brad Clarke

REEF SHARK FACTS

Grow to around 1.3m and 3m

Apex predators on coral reefs

Thrive in tropical and subtropical waters and never venture into water deeper than 80m

One of the most important species on the planet according to the World Wildlife Fund

Fishing nets are the main threat to species

Moderately dangerous to humans and majority of attacks are results of the shark feeling threatened

Their aggressive demeanor enables them to dominate many other shark species on the reef, despite their moderate size.

Many reef sharks have a home range on a specific area of the reef, to which they continually return.

Mr Miers said the crew on-board with the man filled the wound with an unusual substance to help it heal.

"The crew actually filled the wound with honey and sugar and kept it nice and immobile and brought him through to Rosslyn Bay Harbour," he said.

The man was taken to Rockhampton Hospital this morning in a stable conditon.