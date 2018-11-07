SHARK ATTACK: Victim tried to 'hit shark with surfboard'

Beaches are closed after a shark attack at Shelly Beach, Ballina.

Beaches are closed after a shark attack at Shelly Beach, Ballina. Liana Turner

ALL beaches in the Ballina Shire have been closed for 24 hours after a shark attack this morning.

It is understood the victim suffered a 20cm wound in the attack, which happened at Shelly Beach, Ballina, just after 7am.

The victim has been taken to Ballina Hospital for treatment for a bite to his left calf.

A Northern NSW Local Health District spokeswoman said the 43-year-old East Ballina man was in a stable condition.

Ballina Mayor David Wright, who is on scene at Shelly Beach, said a 42-year-old man from East Ballina was surfing when he was attacked by a shark.

"He said he was bitten on the leg by a 5ft shark which pulled him off the board," Cr Wright said.

"He said he tried to hit the shark with board.

"He has an 8 inch cut on his leg and has now been taken to Lismore Base Hospital to have the wound cleaned."

Cr Wright said he was unsure if the SMART drumlines were currently out in the water.

"This is just one of those things we urge people to take care," he said.

Surf Life Saving New South Wales are asking people to stay out of the water and avoid the beach.

Spokeswoman Donna Wishart said they were informed a man in his 40s took himself to hospital at Ballina this morning after a shark attack.

"We understand the man had lacerations and a bite on his calf," she said.

"Police and council have asked us to close the beach so our lifeguards are on site until DPI officers can investigate."

Ms Wishart said SLS NSW would also be monitoring the other Ballina beaches.

"Our drone operators will hit the skies to see if they can locate anything," she said.

"In the meantime we ask people to avoid going into the water at Ballina."

The attack comes less than 48 hours after a Melbourne doctor Daniel Christidis died after a shark attack in the Whitsundays.

Rescuers described the "gruesome" and "bloody" scene that confronted them as they arrived to find two of Dr Christidis' travelling companions - also doctors - frantically trying to save his life.

