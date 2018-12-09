Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
EMERGENCY: A man has been attacked by a shark whilst surfing at Nambucca Heads.
EMERGENCY: A man has been attacked by a shark whilst surfing at Nambucca Heads. Liana Turner
News

Shark attack leaves surfer seriously injured

Sam Flanagan
by
9th Dec 2018 10:05 AM

A MALE has suffered serious leg injuries after being attacked by a shark whilst surfing this morning at Nambucca Heads.

The incident occurred around 7.20am this morning with paramedics attending the scene shortly after.

The man is being transported by rescue helicopter to the John Hunter Hospital.

The helicopter stopped over in Port Macquarie for refuelling a short time ago with the highway patrol transporting blood for the man to the helicopter.

NSW Fire and Rescue were required to help the man off the rocks at Break Wall following the incident before he was winched into the helicopter.

Shelley Beach and Main Beach are closed following the incident.

More to come.

breaking coffs harbour editors picks emergency services nambucca heads shark shark attack surfing
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    So readers it's your chance to vote on #What Coffs Want?

    So readers it's your chance to vote on #What Coffs Want?

    News Coffs Harbour is the land of political opportunity in 2019. So we ask readers #What Does Coffs Want? Vote in our poll.

    PHOTOS: Twilight concert in the gardens

    PHOTOS: Twilight concert in the gardens

    News The Coffs Harbour City Orchestra kept the fine tunes flowing.

    • 9th Dec 2018 9:50 AM
    Porn taking its toll on Aussie teens

    premium_icon Porn taking its toll on Aussie teens

    News Teens are being overexposed to extreme and violent porn.

    Local Partners