Shark action off our coastline

THERE has been plenty of shark sightings and activity in the waters off the east coast, and the receiver station in Yamba picked up a bull shark yesterday morning.

According to the shark tracking app Dorsal, the Department of Primary Industries Fisheries receiver station picked up a tagged Bull Shark of an unspecified length, at 12.20pm yesterday.

The same receiver picked up another tagged bull shark at 7.48am on Sunday. It is unknown if it is the same shark.

It came after beaches in the Northern Rivers from Shelley Beach at Ballina and The Pass at Byron Bay were closed after detection by UAV's on Wednesday.

Surf Lifesaving NSW duty officer Jimmy Keough said there was extensions to life saving services and surveillance on the North Coast in place.

"Our surveillance had been proactive, we have multiple assists up and down the coast performing proactively," he said.

"Between the life guards, life savers and support operations we can cover a fair amount of the coast line... but we are asking for the assistance of beach goers."

A shark was even spotted in amazing video footage at Byron's Main Beach of a shark swimming in the shallows as people swam undeterred around it.

A drone is in use at Yamba beaches for shark surveillance in a program deployed by the Department of Primary Industries

The drone will be in action on weekends until the end of April next year, as well as weekdays during this peak period.

Qualified pilots will be easily identified in their uniform at the beach and there will be appropriate signage on site.

A Surf Life Saving NSW spokesperson said the drone was one of two deployed in region two, with the unmanned aerial vehicle program funded through the $16 million NSW Government Shark Management Strategy after a successful trial last summer on the north coast.

"Not only will it be used for shark spotting, but new alert devices fitted to the UAVs can be used to help evacuate swimmers from the water if required," the spokesperson said.