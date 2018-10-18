Sharing the coastal chill with the Coffs Coast

Pete Murray is set to play C.ex Coffs as part of his 2019 national tour.

Pete Murray is set to play C.ex Coffs as part of his 2019 national tour. MIRA EADY MURRAY

ONE of Australia's most loved musicians Pete Murray has today announced a sun-soaked coastal holiday tour, PM3 Summer Sessions.

The tour is set to kick off on January 2 in Mooloolaba at Wharf Tavern, before moving through to the Gold Coast, Kingscliff, Coffs Harbour, Laurieton, Shoal Bay, Erina, Rottnest Island, Batemans Bay, Merimbula, Phillip Island, Mornington Peninsula, Warrnambool, Geelong, Narrabeen, Newcastle, Miranda, and wrapping up in Wollongong at Waves on February 2.

The PM3 Summer Sessions tour will be an intimate affair; Pete will be bringing only two musicians to accompany him throughout. The trio will be playing tracks from his critically acclaimed LP Camacho, as well as fan favourites spanning throughout Pete's distinguished career.

The last 12 months have kept Pete very busy, with his ARIA award-nominated album Camacho debuting at number 3 on the ARIA charts, and a packed-out 33 date album tour across Australia.

With over one million album sales to his name, the quiet achiever of Australian music is committed to constantly growing and evolving as an artist and offering fans new and exciting material with each release.

His most recent national tour, the Heartbeats Acoustic Tour, was a massive success, hitting capital cities and selling out most shows on the run, Pete decided it was time bring the three-part harmonies, skilful arrangements and hit tracks regional for the Summer Sessions.

"Summer tours are always so awesome and I haven't done a tour like this for years, so I'm super excited about it,” Pete said.

"The PM3 vibe is a mix of three part harmonies, grooves and beats ... I have so much fun touring like this."

PETE MURRAY PM3 SUMMER SESSIONS TOUR

WED 9 JAN | C.EX CLUB, COFFS HARBOUR, NSW | 18+

Tickets available here 02 6652 3888 | Venue and All Oztix Outlets