Sharing ideas and working together

Woolgoolga Chamber of Commerce network meeting was held at Nourished Earth in Moonee Beach.

LIKE-MINDED people gathered to network during the first session of its kind on the Northern Beaches.

The Woolgoolga and Northern Beaches Chamber of Commerce held their first on-site members networking meeting last week at the new health food store in Moonee, Nourished Earth.

More than 30 people attended the first of the regular get-togethers and had the opportunity to mingle and network allwhile enjoying the healthy food at Nourished Earth.

The meetings came after feed back from the Woolgoolga and Northern Beaches Chamber of Commerce members wanting more networking opportunities.

Network meetings aim to let members get to know each other, share ideas, do business and promote their business.

Next meeting will be held Tuesday, August 15, and will be a follow-up event from the Focus on Business Forums.

For more information or to join the chamber, visit www.woolgoolga.org.au.