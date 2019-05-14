Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GP Sharif Fattah is taken into the Downing Centre by SERCO guards. Picture: John Grainger
GP Sharif Fattah is taken into the Downing Centre by SERCO guards. Picture: John Grainger
Crime

GP sexually assaulted female patients

by Sarah McPhee, AAP
14th May 2019 3:31 PM

A Sydney-based doctor has been found guilty of 16 sex offences.

Sharif Fattah, 62, had denied 30 charges of sexual or indecent assault allegedly committed during female patients' consultations in the six months from September 2016.

But a NSW District Court jury on Tuesday found him guilty of 16 of the 30 charges. He was found not guilty of 11 offences.

Juror deliberations continue on the outstanding three charges.

The 62-year-old was accused of performing medically unnecessary examinations on the women for his own sexual gratification but argued at trial each had a "proper medical purpose".

crime editors picks sexual assault

Top Stories

    Motorcyclist suffers ankle injury in accident with car

    premium_icon Motorcyclist suffers ankle injury in accident with car

    News Paramedics are treating a man on the Pacific Highway

    • 14th May 2019 3:05 PM
    Was Barnaby 'on the sauce' in Nambucca ?

    premium_icon Was Barnaby 'on the sauce' in Nambucca ?

    News The former Deputy PM has been in Nambucca on the campaign trail.

    Loss of a Coffs Coast super hero

    Loss of a Coffs Coast super hero

    News He brought smiles to the faces of countless children

    Star power and 'mud-buckets' enter the fray

    premium_icon Star power and 'mud-buckets' enter the fray

    News Russell Crowe has endorsed independent Rob Oakeshott.