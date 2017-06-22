Share your love and save a pet's life

WITH an estimated 400,000 animals abandoned every year in Australia, there are calls for Coffs animal lovers to express their true feelings and save a pet's life today.

The third annual national Just For Pets Save a Life Day aims to assist animal shelter pets.

Brontosaurus Pet Super Centre Coffs Harbour will be hosting Save A Life day today. This is your opportunity to meet and greet rescue cats as well as raise funds to help Rhonda's Treasures Rescue.

Brontosaurus will have a range of fund-raising activities in store will all proceeds going back to Rhonda's Treasures Rescue to aid in the food, shelter and veterinary treatment of the animals within their care

All cats up for adoption have been vaccinated, micro-chipped and de-sexed.

Pet lovers can help by giving one of these cats a loving home or just by coming in-store to have some fun with the raffles, barbecue, cake stall and give-aways.

Brontosaurus Pet Super Centre has already assisted with more than 230 adoptions for Rhonda's Treasures Rescue.

Learn more at: www.justforpets.com.au/savealife.