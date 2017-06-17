Share the road for better safety for all

Marco Brandli believes road safety would be improved if drivers paid more attention to other road users.

NOW he's mended and back on his bike, one of Coffs Harbour's most popular cyclists has a message for drivers.

Marco Brandli suffered a fractured pelvis when he was knocked from his bike on the Earl and Albany Sts roundabout.

The 87-year-old, who's still riding at least 100km a week to stay fit, said drivers needed to keep a better eye out for cyclists.

"The problem is drivers don't see cyclists," Brandli said.

This isn't the first time Brandli suffered a serious injury while riding in Coffs Harbour.

In 1991 he was struck by a car near Opal Cove and broke a lumbar vertebrae.

The sprightly octagenarian said education about sharing the road with others should start at an early age.

"It comes back to education. If you've got manners when you're five years old, it stays with you for the rest of your life," he said.

"When you're 20 and you own a car, you think you own the world and the whole road.

"It's an attitude."