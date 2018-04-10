Menu
Login
News

Share the Journey to improve mental health

by Sue Hughes
10th Apr 2018 9:00 AM

THE theme for Mental Health Month this October is Share the Journey.

WayAhead is a non-government, community-based organisation that links people throughout New South Wales to services and resources to help improve their mental health, including the co-ordination of Mental Health Month.

WayAhead released the theme and provided an explanation on what Share the Journey means to the Mental Health Association of NSW:

  • Telling your friends and family when things are a bit tough;
  • Finding others who have been through something similar;
  • Connecting with your community;
  • Finding a health professional you trust;
  • Connecting on social media;
  • Giving your pet a cuddle;
  • Organisations working together for the best possible wellbeing of everyone;
  • Sharing your stories with others;
  • Creating a sense of security within families and communities;
  • Reaching out to someone who might need your help;
  • Decreasing the isolation people feel when things aren't great.

The message is important: "Isolation has a huge impact on the wellbeing of people whose mental health isn't as great as they'd like it to be. We can all Share the Journey to make things a little easier, to make communities as supportive as possible; to make good mental health a bit more accessible for everyone."

Our Healthy Clarence has a dedicated committee planning activities and events during Mental Health Month, ensuring there is something for everyone across the Clarence Valley. So keep an eye out on our Facebook page and our website www.ourhealthyclarence.org.au for details on the types of activities we have planned. Get involved!

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Put your best foot forward at super sale

    Put your best foot forward at super sale

    News THE team at Aylward Auctioneers & Valuers, has seen it all they are bracing themselves for an onslaught this Saturday.

    • 10th Apr 2018 11:08 AM
    Boxing helps people living with Parkinson's

    Boxing helps people living with Parkinson's

    Boxing Boxing fitness for people living with Parkinson's starts Thursday.

    • 10th Apr 2018 11:00 AM
    Pensioners want to work longer without penalty

    Pensioners want to work longer without penalty

    News National Seniors head advocates pensioners keep more earnings

    Eight major projects on the agenda for Coffs Harbour

    Eight major projects on the agenda for Coffs Harbour

    News THERE are big projects on the agenda to be considered by Council.

    Local Partners