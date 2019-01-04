Menu
An artist's impression of the planned $116 million upgrade of the Coffs Harbour Health Campus.
News

Share price spike due to Coffs Hospital tender

Matt Deans
by
4th Jan 2019 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

INVESTORS have shrewdly backed the company that has been awarded the $116 million Coffs Harbour hospital expansion works by the State Government.

CIMIC Group company CPB Contractors has been selected by the Berejiklian Government to complete the new five-storey clinical services building with construction works to start in April.

Completion of the project, which also includes a rooftop heli-pad, an intensive care unit and new surgical, maternity and paediatric wards is earmarked for completion by the end of 2021.

As a result of the recent announcement, shares in Cimic yesterday rose 3.2 per cent higher to sit at $44.13 before a slight correction today.

 

The current Coffs Harbour Hospital.
CIMIC Group CEO and Managing Director Michael Wright said the project further builds on the CIMIC Group's strong track record in delivering health infrastructure across Australasia through CPB Contractors.

"We're particularly proud to be making this contribution to the quality of life and health care in this rapidly growing and important part of regional NSW," he advised the ASX.

 

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian announces funding for the major upgrade to the Coffs Harbour Hospital with local member Andrew Fraser in May.
cimic group coffs harbour hospital cpb contractors state government tender upgrade
Coffs Coast Advocate

