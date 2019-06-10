Share in the success of the Chamber's events

The Sunnys Business Awards is being held at C.ex on Saturday, June 22.

The Sunnys Business Awards is being held at C.ex on Saturday, June 22.

THE countdown is well and truly on for the Sunnys Business Awards and whilst we can't wait to celebrate the winners at the gala awards night next Saturday, we are already revelling in the great recognition that our finalists have received.

The response from the wider community surrounding the Sunnys Business Awards Finalists announcements posted both on the Chamber's digital channels and the finalists' own channels has been incredible. One of the primary goals of the Sunnys is to publicly recognise and reward excellence, which we're thrilled to say is what we're witnessing right now.

The Chamber is pleased to offer invaluable promotional opportunities such as this, not only to the Sunnys Business Awards finalists but to the wider business community. Some of the great ways that you can promote your business through Chamber events include:

Entering or becoming a sponsor of future Sunny's Business Awards. All sponsors and finalists receive free promotion through the Chamber's channels and are encouraged to leverage the esteemed brand of the Chamber to promote their involvement through their own network. Winners and sponsors are provided with an opportunity to speak at the awards night, addressing our community's business leaders and dignitaries.

Exhibit at the Coffs Coast Business Expo being held on Wednesday 18 September and benefit from the B2B promotional, professional development and networking opportunities. The Expo is a great platform to promote your products or services to potential customers and to connect with likeminded business owners and operators.

Become a member or sponsor the Chamber and utilise our network and database. Our members and sponsors are encouraged to send us relevant content for circulation to our database and/or for publishing on our marketing channels. Members and sponsors are also offered the opportunity to provide printed materials for display at Chamber events, as well as the option to address the audience - schedule permitting.

We look forward to welcoming your business to upcoming Chamber events and helping you to both grow your network and promote your business.

For more information on Chamber events and membership visit coffschamber.com.au.