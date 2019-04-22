Menu
SHARING: Darien Brown said the only way to find affordable accommodation with a great location on the Sunshine Coast was to move in with friends.
Share houses the only way to afford rent squeeze

22nd Apr 2019 4:30 AM | Updated: 7:22 AM
SHARED accommodation is becoming an increasingly popular option for young people living on the Coast.

Darien Brown recently moved in with two of her friends to afford to live in Maroochydore.

"It works well because we split the rent and bills three ways and I think that's the only way young people, especially people studying, can afford to live independently," she said.

Close proximity to work and the beach topped her priority list but that also meant higher rent.

"Most young people want to be as close as possible to the beach, coffee shops, restaurants and night life," Ms Brown said. "For me location was really important because I didn't want to be driving far for work because that's just an added cost."

Ms Brown said sharing rent was a great option that allowed young people to live in great locations and still afford to go out for "avocado on toast most Sunday mornings".

