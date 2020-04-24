Share the Anzac Spirit in your neighbourhood

You'll find the Anzac Day window poster on page 39 of the Coffs Coast Advocate on Saturday.

You'll find the Anzac Day window poster on page 39 of the Coffs Coast Advocate on Saturday. Matt Deans

FOR 104 years Australians and New Zealanders have marched through the streets of their town paying respects to our fallen soldiers while honouring our servicemen and women on April 25.



Saturday marks an Anzac Day like no other in these times of coronavirus lockdown.

Locals who out of tradition have always stood in the dark at dawn at Anzac Day services, marched in memory and in mateship and shared a game of two-up will instead tune into televised or streamed services and pay their respects in their driveways.

To help the community share the Anzac spirit in their neighbourhood we are printing an Anzac Day window poster for readers to hang up outside their homes and ensure the sacrifice of past generations is collectively remembered and honoured.

Lest we forget.