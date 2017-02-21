Share a cuppa with a copper

Coffs Clarence police are having coffee with residents in Coffs Harbour on Thursday to discuss community crime matters.

POLICE officers from the Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command will join forces with community members on Thursday at an informal meeting to discuss community ideas.

"Coffee with a Cop" is a national initiative that aims to encourage one-on-one interaction and improve the relationship between police officers and community members. Through the meeting, Coffs Coast locals can learn more about the Coffs/Clarence LAC's work, and discuss local community issues over a cuppa.

Taking place on neutral territory at the City Square, Superintendent Mark Holahan hopes the event will help break down barriers between police officers and the community:

"These interactions are the foundation of community partnerships," Superintendent Holahan said.

The initiative gives Coffs Coast residents an opportunity to engage with local police officers in an informal and relaxed environment. Superintendent Holahan says the low key event means "community members will feel comfortable to ask questions, bring concerns, or simply get to know our officers."

The campaign is taking place right across New South Wales, with many local area commands striving to establish strong alliances with their communities.

Coffs Harbour's "Coffee with a Cop" begins at 9am on Thursday in the City Square on Harbour Drive.

All community members are invited to attend.