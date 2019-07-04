Sharapova’s fury after disrespectful act

Maria Sharapova has objected to a moment of French arrogance after she was forced to retire from her opening match at Wimbledon.

Sharapova, who recently returned to the tour after missing five months because of a right shoulder operation, quit while one game from defeat against Pauline Parmentier at 6-4 7-6 (4) 5-0 blaming what she said was "a tendon in my left forearm flaring up."

The 2004 Wimbledon champion served for the match while leading 5-3 in the second set but was broken as her body began to fail.

Sharapova, who was unseeded at the All England Club for the first time since her debut in 2003, called for a medical time-out after the second set and a trainer put some taping on her wrist.

She called for the trainer a second time in the third set, and stopped just after Parmentier served for the 5-0 lead.

That's when proceedings became interesting. As a shattered Sharapova waved the white flag, Parmentier celebrated with a jig.

Asked about her celebration afterwards, the French woman said she had no regrets and believed Sharapova should have completed the final set.

"I would have liked that she finished. I still wanted to celebrate," Parmentier told L'Equipe.

"I thought she was going to retire at 3-0 or 4-0. When you get to 5-0, you can finish. I decided anyway to (enjoy it). I don't care what people say."

Pauline Parmentier celebrates after Maria Sharapova retired. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

But Sharapova was fuming when vision of the dance was sent to her after the match. "I thought about an afternoon nap," she tweeted. "But that didn't last too long after being sent this."

I thought about an afternoon nap 😴 today but...that didn’t last too long after being sent this💪🏻🤸🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/hli7RSQ9Zl — Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) July 3, 2019

This year's Wimbledon was only Sharapova's second tournament since January following shoulder surgery. She lost in the second round in Mallorca last month.

The Russian star was one of four grand slam champions from Ash Barty's pocket of the draw to bomb out early, joining Garbine Muguruza, Svetlana Kuznetsova and Samantha Stosur at the turnstiles.