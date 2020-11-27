Menu
NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal has been loaded into an ambulance after collapsing through a table in an explosive return to the wrestling ring.
Celebrity

Shaq knocked senseless in wrestling chaos

by Tyson Otto
4th Mar 2021 3:06 PM

NBA icon Shaquille O'Neal has been knocked senseless after collapsing through a table in his dramatic return to the wrestling ring on Thursday.

The 7-foot monster's highly-anticipated debut in AEW Dynamite on TNT delivered on the hype, with the 48-year-old showing he still has some moves.

The former Lakers champion had his first competitive wrestling match ever today, teaming up with Jade Cargill in a mixed tag-team match with Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet in the All Elite Wrestling promotion.

Shaq delivered plenty of highlights of his own, but they were all overshadowed by the crazy stunt that saw him and Rhodes both crashing through a ringside table after being tackled out of the ring.

In five minutes of madness, O'Neal was out cold when the match ended and was carried on a stretcher before being loaded into a prop ambulance.

Bah gawd!
It was an ambush from the start for O'Neal after Rhodes, The American Nightmare, stepped in against the rules while Velvet and Cargill went at it.

Rather than leave the ring when ordered by the referee, Rhodes took a run up and smashed O'Neal out of the ring as he stood hanging onto the ropes.

The crazy moment saw Shaq flip backwards before landing heavily on a shattered wooden table.

The NBA icon did not move after the moment which had veteran wrestling commentator Jim Ross losing his mind.

 

"Good God almighty," he said.

"He hurt him."

O'Neal was still senseless when Cargill went on to win them the match after pinning Red Velvet in dramatic fashion.

 

Shaq's collapse was an earthquake.
It was earlier going so well for the rusty NBA centre. His moves, smack talk and power bombs impressed almost all wrestling critics.

 

He has left fans wanting more after the dramatic conclusion which saw him disappear from the ambulance when the broadcast crossed to live footage from inside the medical transport.

It was a thunderous return to the ring after his last WWE appearance in 2016 when he competed in the Andre the Giant battle royal at WrestleMania.

The big fella's wrestling career may actually have legs.

 

Originally published as Shaq knocked senseless in wrestling chaos

