Shane Warne’s son is all grown up

Shane Warne and his son, Jackson, getting ready for a poker tournament at Crown. Picture: Jay Town

WE first saw him as an adorable toddler, following his legendary leg-spinning father to cricket matches around the world.

But Shane Warne's son Jackson is all grown up.

Now in his late teens, Jackson Warne has a growing presence on social media and now looks to be dipping his toe in the modelling world.

Proud father Shane shared this snap to his 750,000 followers on Friday night with the caption: "Very proud of my son. Takes after his Dad."

While Jackson has always been a cute kid, he never truly inherited his father's passion for cricket.

"I never pushed Jackson into cricket," Warne told the Herald Sun earlier this year. "He played it for a year, took a hat-trick - took four wickets in five balls - bowling a little bit of leg spin or with the seam, smashed a few with the bat but it didn't really grab him."

But as you can see by this progression of photographs from across the years, he may be more suited to a career on the cat walk.

With Dad at training.

Allan Border Medal night in 2012.

Giving a thumbs up after an Ashes win in Adelaide.

Trying on Dad’s gear.

With Dad, Mum and sister Brooke at a charity game in London.

Meeting WWE superstar John Cena.

Watching Andy Roddick at the Australian Open.

Helping promote Dad’s clothing brand Spinners.

At Essendon training.

After taking a hat trick for Brighton Grammar.

At the tennis with Dad.

In the Emirates marquee on Derby Day.