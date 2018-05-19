Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Shane Warne likes his life the way it is at the moment. Picture: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Shane Warne likes his life the way it is at the moment. Picture: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Cricket

Warne: I couldn’t do job justice at the moment

by Russell Gould
19th May 2018 12:14 PM

SHANE Warne has ruled out filling the national selection panel vacancy opened up by Mark Waugh's departure but has declared his interest in taking up a role sometime in the future.

Waugh stepped down earlier week after announcing he, like Warne, was joining the star-studded list of commentators signed up with new broadcaster Foxtel.

Cricket Australia said it wouldn't immediately fill Waugh's spot, which was chiefly to select the national Twenty20 team, and instead would look at restructuring the selection set-up.

Warne has strong links to the shortest form of the game, having played in the Big Bash as well as maintaining a coaching role in the Indian Premier League after a lengthy playing career in the cashed-up competition.

He expressed his desire to not just potentially be a selector, but also part of the coaching staff sometime in the future when he can commit the time necessary to the role.

"A selector is an interesting role. I am going to be involved in the IPL for a few more years with my contract with the Rajasthan Royals. I love watching T20, I am around it, and I have contact with the modern-day player," Warne told News Corp Australia.

"The only problem with being a selector is time. I'm not sure I could do it justice. I would love to be a selector at some stage, I'd love to be involved in the coaching set-up, but it's the time needed.

"I was on the road for a long time playing cricket, so since I stopped I've tried to spend as much time at home as possible to be with my kids and help them. They need me now.

Mark Waugh has taken on a big role at Fox Sports.
Mark Waugh has taken on a big role at Fox Sports.

"Family is first. Then I have my businesses and commentary and poker. To give the time to being a selector, something would have to give. At the moment I am pretty happy with my lot."

Warne said the longer he stayed involved in the game, as a commentator and coach, the more likely he was to take up any role with CA, if the opportunity presented itself.

"As long as you don't get too old and too out of it, and being involved in commentary keeps you current, as does working in the IPL," he said.

"Down the track I would love to be involved on a full-time basis. But there is no time frame on it."

Related Items

big bash cricket australia ipl mark waugh national selector shane warne

Top Stories

    Is it enough to save our dying koalas?

    premium_icon Is it enough to save our dying koalas?

    News The NSW Government's plan to save koalas is under heavy scrutiny.

    Paper seeks feedback on future housing and land

    Paper seeks feedback on future housing and land

    News Discussion paper seeks answer to Bellingen's housing future

    Urunga steps 'Back to the Future'

    premium_icon Urunga steps 'Back to the Future'

    News New becomes old in Urunga mural.

    Tilly's Meteor-ic rise through cricket ranks

    Tilly's Meteor-ic rise through cricket ranks

    Cricket Former Jetty High student signs contract to play with ACT Meteors.

    Local Partners