Shane a cut above the rest

Shane Cutmore makes a vital birdie putt on the 13th hole during the final round of the Coffs Harbour Golf Club championships.

BIRDIES on the 13th and 15th holes on the final day of play helped Shane Cutmore secure the Coffs Harbour Golf Club championship.

With only six holes remaining, Cutmore trailed Dan Swain by a stroke but the 13th hole, rated the hardest on the Coffs Harbour layout, saw the contest turn around.

Cutmore birdied the par-4 while Swain made a three-putt double bogey to hand Cutmore a two-stroke lead. An advantage he wouldn't let go.

Standing on the final tee, Cutmore held just a one-stroke advantage over the long hitting Jack Goldsmith, who started the final round tied for the lead.

Goldsmith found the trees on the left side of the 18th fairway while Cutmore held his nerve to find the fairway and leave himself just a short wedge into the last green.

His par plus Goldsmith's bogey meant Cutmore was the club champion.

Tim Hyland shot a five-under 67 on the final day to finish a further two shots back in third spot while Swain and David Rook rounded out the top five.

Bruce Silvia was the net winner for A-grade as well as the senior club champion.