Shandee Blackburn inquest findings to be handed down

UPDATE 2.20pm: THE delivery of inquest findings into Shandee Blackburn's death is under way.

Coroner David O'Connell began his findings with a reminder that inquests were "simply an attempt to establish facts".

He said his findings were 66 pages in length.

John Peros and his solicitor have phoned in to listen to the findings.

Mr O'Connell said the main issues of the inquest "were directed to how she died".

The probe also explored where consideration should be given to increasing electronic surveillance of high-risk areas through installing more CCTV facilities or upgrading existing equipment as well as installing more street lighting.

Another issue was whether employers operating late-night licensed venues should offer transport for staff working late shits where they do not have access to safe and secure transport.

The court heard 53 witnesses gave evidence at the inquest last July.

UPDATE 1.40pm: Shannah Blackburn and Vicki Blackburn, Shandee's sister and mother, and Paul Beardmore, Vicki's husband, have arrived at Mackay courthouse to hear Coroner David O'Connell hand down his findings into the 23 year old's death.

Shannah Blackburn and Vicki Blackburn, Shandee's sister and mother, and Paul Beardmore, Vicki's husband, arrive at Mackay courthouse to hear Coroner David O'Connell hand down his findings into the 23 year old's death. Picture: Janessa Ekert Janessa Ekert

Mackay Coroners Court has heard John Peros, who was acquitted of Shandee's murder after a trial, has phoned in to listen to the findings.

INITIAL: CENTRAL Coroner David O'Connell will hand down his finding into the death of Shandee Blackburn at 2pm today.

The Mackay community knows the heartbreaking story well.

The 23-year-old was walking home after a shift at Harrup Park Country Club when she was violently killed on Boddington St not far from where she lived with her mum.

Shandee Blackburn (middle) with her sister Shannah (left) and her mum Vicki.

A Coroners Court heard she was stabbed up to 25 times and left to die in the gutter just after midnight on February 9, 2013 - more than seven years ago.

No one has been convicted of the shocking crime that spread waves of fear across the region and sparked calls for improved safety initiatives.

During a two-week inquest in July last year the man acquitted of her murder - her former boyfriend John Peros - was named by two lawyers as the person most likely responsible for her death.

John Peros leaves the Shandee Blackburn Inquest on day four.

Mr Peros was charged with murder in September 2014 and acquitted by a jury after a trial in March and April 2017.

He has consistently denied any involvement in her death.

Shandee Blackburn.

Today, more than 12 months since the inquest, Mr O'Connell will reveal his findings after poring over the voluminous case that featured more than 700 exhibits including statements, recorded interviews, CCTV footage, photos, diagrams and maps.

