Shanahan shines to seal Grom Search podium place

Carly Shanahan gets high on the lip during the final of the RipCurl Grom Search under-16s national final earlier this year.

SURFING : Wooli’s favourite wave-chaser has done it again.

Carly Shanahan has gone gangbusters in 2019 and has finished the year with another podium finish, taking out second place in the Rip Curl Grom Search event on the Sunshine Coast yesterday.

Cruising to a first place finish with a score of 11.33 in her opening heat, Shanahan moved on to the quarter-finals, where she edged Giorgia Lorenston with a 10.54.

Taking on Sia Maniwa and Ellia Smith in the semi-final, the Wooli surfer fought hard, busting out some of her trademark cutbacks to grab the highest wave score of the heat with a 7.33 but finishing in second to Maniwa to progress to the final.

Taking the fight right to the end, Shanahan went to battle with Cedar Leigh-Jones, Ellie Harrison and Maniwa in the penultimate round.

Despite linking some strong runs, Leigh-Jones was too strong, ending the heat with a 14.00 against Shanahan’s 11.47 in second place.

Shanahan will now have her eyes on the series final in Woonona, NSW, held on January 14–16.

Leigh-Jones was pleased to get the victory and the Newport Beach native had big plans for 2020.

“I’m stoked with the win,” she said.

“I can’t wait to compete in the Pro Junior circuit next year.”

Five other winners were crowned on the two to three-foot Sunshine Coast swell.

Local shredder Zeb Stokes surfed his way to the blue ribbon in 16 and under boys’ division, while recently crowned Australian under-14 girls’ champion and younger sister of Zeb Stokes, Jahly Stokes, continued on her run of victories in 2019.

Queenslander Winter Vincent took out the 14 and under boys’ division.