‘Shame, shame, shame!’: protesters cry over Yuendumu death

THE body of 19-year-old Kumanjayi Walker* lay in hospital while enraged members of the community took part in a snap action on the courthouse lawns in Alice Springs.

Kumanjayi Walker died after being shot by police on Saturday, with extended family members mobilising social media to organise the action overnight.

Acting Deputy Commissioner Michael White told media in Darwin two police officers went to a home in the community of Yuendumu, 290 kilometres north-west of Alice Springs, to arrest Kumanjayi Walker for a breach of parole.

Protesters on the lawns of the Alice Springs Court following the fatal shooting of Arnold Walker in Yuendumu. Picture: Emma Murray

Almost two-hundred people gathered on the lawns adjacent to Alice Springs Police Station in the peaceful protest as police officers and mounted police watched on.

Chants of "Shame, shame, shame" were interspersed with shouts of "They say justice, we say murder!"

Splashes of red paint imprinted with palm prints could be seen on the facade of the Stationn in a symbolic representation of community sentiment.

Mr Walker, 19, was shot and killed by a police officer in the remote Central Australian community of Yuendumu on Saturday. Picture: Facebook

The protesters called for the Northern Territory's incoming Police Commissioner Jamie Chalker, to come and speak with them.

Commissioner Chalker is due to be sworn in to his new role on Monday.

There were also calls for the half a dozen police standing watch over the protest to remove their weapons and join the community in solidarity as the crowd moved closer to the Station just before midday.

Serita Lane said the young man who died was her grandson.

A new mother, Ms Lane sat in front of Alice Springs Hospital from 10pm till 3.30am Sunday morning waiting for news but the family "were kept completely in the dark."

She said family members had to keep checking the news to find out what was happening and no-one had slept.

"We asked police, we just want to find out if my grandson is alive or dead?" Ms Lane said.

"We can't tell you and we don't know anything is what they said to us."

"I was there from 10pm, I have a little baby but I just wanted to hear the news. I was just waiting for the answer to hear if he had passed away."

Police watch the protesters outside the court. Picture: Emma Murray

Protesters said the justice system in Australia was failing them.

"Especially in Alice Springs," Amelia Kngwarraye said.

"I come to court nearly every day to support my family. Because of why? … We are saddened."

Addressing the crowd, Kirra Voller demanded more from NT Police.

"The police need to be held accountable for what they've done. Non-Indigenous people need to stand with us. Numbers are important and people standing up together is important."

Alice Springs local and proud Arrernte woman, Alison Furber, said: "We cannot sit back and let this go quietly. Something has to be done. He was in his home. In his bedroom."

"How can they [the police] justify this? They can't continue to do this to our people, it's getting from bad to worse."

Ms Furber said an independant body should be responsible for investigating the matter.

"This is a very sad day for our First Nation's people," she said

Protesters chanting in protest outside the court. Picture: Emma Murray

Alice Springs community member, Stacia Chester-Furber, said: "Apparently (the) young man was in breach of bail conditions. So if you're in breach of your bail conditions you can expect three bullets. Maybe less, maybe more."

"When I heard all this this morning it sounded like something in the Middle East."

"... It's shocking and I'm still shaking as I speak. We need to not make this the only day we speak about this. This was a young Aboriginal bloke in his community in his home and in his bed."

"This is going to set a precedent in the Northern Territory and in Australia."

"We are going to stand up for our rights in this nation. Our kids are not dogs."

Warlpiri elder Ned Hargraves told NITV News: "We are all sad here in Yuendumu today. We have lost a beautiful young fella.

"We want justice," he said.

*The family of Kumanjayi Walker has given permission for the NT News and the Centralian Advocate to use his name and image.