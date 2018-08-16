Shaking their thing for Parkinson's

JOIN IN: The first Parkinson's Virtual Walk will be held in Coffs Harbour on August 26.

THE Coffs Harbour Shakers are busily preparing for the first Parkinson's Virtual Walk on August 26.

It will be held on the same day as the highly successful Unity Walk run in Sydney by Parkinson's NSW raising more than $1,000,000 over 10 years.

Parkinson's disease is the second most common neuro-degenerative condition (after dementia). It is a chronic, progressive condition that may cause considerable disability and enormous physical and emotional challenges. There is currently no known cure.

"Money raised from these fundraising initiatives is directed in a number of ways. This includes research grants, education of GPs, and hospital staff and providing various programs for people with Parkinson's,” local support group member Trevor Lyons said.

A critical investment by Parkinson's NSW is employing local Specialist Parkinson's Nurses, throughout NSW. This is proving to be invaluable, enabling Coffs Harbour people with Parkinson's to be treated locally or in the comfort of their own homes.

"Coffs Harbour and the surrounding health district is lucky to have had an energetic specialist nurse for the past three years, who has improved the lives of people with Parkinson's and their carers,” Mr Lyons said.

The Coffs Harbour community can support this local initiative by visiting and donating here.

The Virtual Walk will be held in the beautiful Botanical Gardens on August 26 at 10 am, with short excursions to view the stunning gardens including Japanese, Chinese, Indian and African examples. This will be interspersed with four life inspiring presenters speaking on their personal experiences, walking the Kokoda Trail, Machu Pichu, Cradle Mountain and the Great Wall of China.

Bring your own picnic, chair, rug and your friendship, fellowship and laughter - it should be an inspiring, relaxed and fun day.