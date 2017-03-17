27°
In the shadow of a big player, small businesses close

17th Mar 2017 1:00 AM Updated: 6:00 AM
Small business is feeling the pinch of a Woolworths that sells groceries, liquor and operates a cafe that will bake you pizzas.
Small business is feeling the pinch of a Woolworths that sells groceries, liquor and operates a cafe that will bake you pizzas.

IN SMALL towns, small business has always ruled. 

In Woolgoolga, a village of 5,000 people, that was until Woolworths came to town in 2015.  

As a reader writes long-term small businesses are fast going to the wall in the scenic hamlet.

This is said to be happening under the weight of multi-national buying power and the consumer convenience of one-stop shopping for a time poor public.

 

Another business closes

Following the recent closure of the butchery in Woolgoolga Central, the Planet Fruit and vegetable shop, and supplier of the necessities for Indian cookery, closes its doors on March 31.

This business conducted by the Grewal family for over 15 years in our village, has tried to keep going for the last two years (in May) but can't compete with the prices of similar items charged by the multi-national, Woolworths.

I don't blame people for trying to buy as cheaply as they can, but I believe Woolworths deliberately undercut the Planet on staples such as bulk rice and put in a whole aisle with other Indian food cooking requisites.

That's business, I guess, and there's little loyalty where money is concerned.

I for one, will miss dealing with this wonderful family, having watched their five beautiful children grow up, now doing so well in their lives.

Everyone who enjoys their sweet farm grown bananas, local berries and cucumbers etc. I know will join me in wishing them well and mourn the loss of another local business.

 Kay Davison,

 Woolgoolga 

 

Barry Carter started Quality Meat Mart in Woolgoolga in 1984 but sadly the business closed on Saturday, January 14.
Barry Carter started Quality Meat Mart in Woolgoolga in 1984 but sadly the business closed on Saturday, January 14.

So what now for the Woolgoolga town centre?

Will commercial premises eventually over years become rezoned for residential or holiday accommodation development?

Or will there always be a place for customer service and small business. 

Let us now your thoughts below or on our Facebook page.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  closures small business supermarket woolgoolga woolworths

