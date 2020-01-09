Shacks face the axe at popular riverside reserve

There is an option to retain some of the shacks for a ‘unique accommodation experience’. Photo: Trevor Veale

ICONIC riverside cabins or dangerous eyesores, either way you view them, a development application for the demolition of some of the old fishing shacks along the river at Urunga has been lodged.

The application is for the demolition of six buildings and associated concrete slabs and footings at Atherton Drive Reserve - four of the fishing shacks and an old scout hall and boat shed.

If the demolition goes ahead this will leave seven of the fishing shacks - five have existing use arrangements in place and two will be assessed for a range of future use options.

The buildings are all located on the banks of the Kalang River within the peninsular of land known as the Atherton Drive Precinct.

If the demolition goes ahead this will leave seven of the fishing shacks - five have existing use arrangements in place and two will be assessed for a range of future use options.

The precinct is part of Bellinger Heads State Park. There is a Park Trust and this trust is jointly managed by the NSW State Government (Crown Lands) and Bellingen Shire Council.

Several years and rounds of public consultation culminated in the release of the Master Plan For Atherton Drive Foreshore Precinct in October 2018.

The masterplan outlined a number of priorities including urgent riverbank erosion and bank stabilisation works and work on the Urunga Lido tidal pool - much of which has already been completed.

The plan also foreshadowed that two of the remaining fishing sheds could be revamped to create a ‘unique accommodation experience’.

The plan also supported the retention and improvement of Atherton Drive as a vehicular circuit through the foreshore reserve area. A key recommendation was a shared pedestrian/cycle path through the foreshore reserve to improve public access, recreational amenity and safety.

The development application for the demolition of the six buildings can be viewed at Bellingen Shire Council’s Administration Centre and at the Urunga Library from January 15 to February 17.

Members of the public can make submissions during that time with inquiries to Matthew Hutchings on 6655 7300.