Sexual and indecent assaults have risen on the coast

MOST categories of crime in the Coffs Clarence are on the decrease, except for sexual assault and indecent assaults, according to the latest crime statistics.

The Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research quarterly data released today reveals some welcoming decreases in rates of crimes, including break and enter dwelling, steal from motor vehicle, steal from person and malicious damage to property.

A total of 560 incidents of break and enter into dwelling took place within 12 months to June 2017, a decrease of 212, or 27%, incidents from the previous year.

Incidents of theft from a motor vehicle stands at a total of 582, a decrease of 267, or 31%, from the previous year.

While other categories of crime remained relatively stable to slightly decreasing, sexual assault and indecent assault cases saw a slight increase.

A total of 159 sexual assault cases took place in the Coffs Harbour - Grafton area in the 12 months to June 2017, an increase of 6.7%.

Incidents of indecent assault, act of indecency and other sexual offences saw a 17.6% increase, standing at 194 cases.

In good news however, NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller APM said NSW Police were today encouraged by the data showing a steady decline in domestic violence offences throughout regional NSW.

"NSW Police have been extremely proactive targeting offenders of domestic violence and that approach is seeing a reduction in offence rates,” Commissioner Fuller said.

Statewide, break and enter dwelling reduced by 4.9%, steal from person reduced by 12.1% and fraud reduced by 7.7%.

Possession of cocaine on NSW has trended up by 33.7%, while most other drug offences have trended down or remained stable.

"Putting the community first and ensuring frontline police have the ability and support to prevent, disrupt and respond to crime quickly and efficiently is beginning to pay dividends,” Commissioner Fuller said.

"While the results are heartening, there is still more work to be done to build a more efficient structure for the future of policing in NSW.”