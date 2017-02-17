Sexist slogans slammed

FUSS ON FACEBOOK: Wicked Pickets campaigned solidly for two years for the removal of misogynistic working on Wicked Camper vans.

WE LAUGHED or raised an eyebrow at the "Honk if you're horny” bumper stickers slapped on panel vans in the 1970s and '80s but the "slogans on steroids” splashed across Wicked Campers have pushed too far.

During the past eight years Wicked Campers, an Australian business, which began in a garage in Brisbane, has been on our roads.

Aimed at the budget traveller, their vans are easy to spot.

Often parked at Macauleys or Gallows, they are filled with Aussie and overseas backpackers chasing surf, music festivals and good times up and down the coast.

The vans are also easy to spot for the wording, often described as "vile”, "disgusting” and "demeaning to women”, which is boldly spray-painted across the body panels.

There have been many voices during the past eight years ardently protesting the offensive, often misogynistic wording parading as artwork but up until now, Wicked Campers was free to carry on with business as usual without fear of consequence.

The rear of the Wicked camper van being used by French travellers Max Bartra and Pierre "Kermit" Graveleau. Megan Kinninment

All that changed on Tuesday when a bill to enact legislation that will deregister vans emblazoned with offensive slogans received bipartisan support in the Queensland Parliament. They will now be illegal on the state's roads and two other states have flagged they may follow the Sunshine State's lead.

Under the new Queensland laws, if the Advertising Standards Board deems a van's slogan offensive and the company does not act to remove it within two weeks, the van's registration will be cancelled in Queensland. Sure, they can still register the vehicles in another state but the noose is tightening.

Wicked van taken at Bulcock Beach Caloundra. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily Patrick Woods

One group which is claiming some credit for this victory is the Wicked Pickets. For more than two years this feminist activist group has campaigned and called for changes to Queensland's anti-discrimination law to include vilification and discrimination on the basis of sex.

As stated on their Facebook page, they also drew a link between the vilification of women inherent in Wicked Campers' slogans and violence against women. Their campaign involved stalls and markets, open forums, letter writing and petitions to the state and federal government and rallies outside Wicked Campers bases in Brisbane and Cairns.

As for Wicked Campers; a company which is so boldly outspoken on its vehicles seems to have little to say on Tuesday's outcome.