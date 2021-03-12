SEWER OVERFLOW: Illegal connections a big part of problem

Coffs Harbour City Council has confirmed that a manhole collapsed after heavy rain triggering the recent sewer overflow.

The overflow lead to the closure of the southern end of Park Beach and the eastern end of Coffs Creek.

Council alerted the public to the closure on Saturday evening (February 27), advising that swimming and fishing was not permitted due to health impacts.

The southern end of Park Beach and the eastern end of Coffs Creek are closed due to a wet weather sewer overflow.

Council's director of business services Mick Raby says while the extremely heavy rainfall contributed to the infrastructure failure, illegal stormwater connections were also a contributing factor.

"During wet weather, inflow into council's sewerage system is bolstered by illegal stormwater connections and can be more than double what the system was designed to receive," Mr Raby said.

"This additional inflow results in an increased frequency of overflows to the environment, an increased frequency of sewer surcharging into properties, and significant increases in transport (pumping) and treatment costs."

After becoming aware of the failure at approximately 5pm on Saturday (February 27) Council staff quickly established a bypass pumping arrangement to prevent any additional overflow from occurring.

"Staff erected no swimming signage on Saturday night and worked late into the night and again on Sunday to stabilisation the situation," Mr Raby said.

"Specialist contractors were then brought in to rebuild the manhole from the inside out; minimising the disruption to sewer operations and the neighbouring residents."

Sewer repair work being conducted by Coffs Harbour City Council contractors.

In 2019, Council began the implementation of a long-term strategy to identify and eliminate illegal stormwater connections with a view to reducing the wet weather flow into the sewer system.

More information about the work Council is doing to reduce stormwater into the sewer system can be found here.

Mr Raby says the initial stage of the strategy has been completed with some very favourable results. A report will soon be presented to Council outlining the findings and qualifying the community benefits to date.

"The strategy is not only reducing the likelihood and severity of future overflows, but is reducing operating cost and allowing the deferral of capital expenditure which will ultimately yield lower sewer rates in the future than would otherwise be required."