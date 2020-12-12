Severe weather warning issued for the region
THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for areas including the Clarence Valley and Coffs Harbour regions.
According to the report, heavy rainfall is expected to become heavy again late Sunday or early Monday, as the trough deepens and forms a low near the southern Queensland border. Rainfall rates could be locally enhanced with thunderstorms and this may lead to dangerous flash flooding.
Widespread heavy rainfall is expected to ease Tuesday, though thunderstorms may still produce localised heavy falls that may lead to flash flooding.
Winds averaging 60-70 km/h and gusts exceeding 90 km/h are possible from Sunday evening along the coastal fringe north from about Ballina. Waves could possibly exceed five metres in the surf zone and may be expected from Sunday evening north from about Ballina, and continuing into Monday.
Abnormally high tides are possible along the coast north from about Ballina during Monday, which may lead to localised coastal inundation.
The combination of damaging surf and abnormally high tides may lead to significant beach erosion.
Locations which may be affected include Coffs Harbour, Bellingen, Sawtell, Dorrigo, Grafton, Yamba and Evans Head.
Significant rainfall since 9am today (Saturday, December 12)
- GRAFTON: 58mm
- LAWRENCE: 62mm
- MINNIE WATER: 39mm
- YAMBA: 35mm
River levels (current as of 2pm, Saturday December 12)
- GRAFTON: 0.292
- ULMARRA: 0.339m
- TYNDALE: 0.184m
- BRUSHGROVE: 0.155m
- ORARA (BAWDEN BRIDGE): 0.267m
- LILYDALE: 1.035m
- CANGAI: 0.313m
- JACKADGERY: 0.740m
- MACLEAN: 0.014m
- WOOLI: 0.175m
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
- Move vehicles under cover or away from trees.
- Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.
- Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.
- Trees that have been damaged by fire are likely to be more unstable and more likely to fall.
- Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid (131 388), Endeavour Energy (131 003), Essential Energy (132 080) or Evoenergy (131 093) as shown on your power bill.
- Don't drive, ride or walk through flood water.
- Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.
- If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.
- Be aware that run-off from rainfall in fire affected areas may behave differently and be more rapid. It may also contain debris such as ash, soil, trees and rocks.
- After bushfires, heavy rain and the loss of foliage can make the ground soft and heavy, leading to a greater chance of landslides.
- Stay vigilant and monitor conditions. Note that the landscape may have changed following bushfires.
- For emergency help in floods and storms, ring your local SES Unit on 132 500.