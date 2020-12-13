Severe weather warning issued for NSW north coast

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for damaging winds, heavy rainfall, abnormally high tides and damaging surf.

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning this morning for the second day as wild weather continues to batter the state’s north coast.

A low pressure trough offshore of the southern Queensland coast is generating heavy rainfall about the lower Tweed Valley and Queensland border. Heavy rainfall may ease for a period on Sunday, but is expected to become severe again during Sunday evening or early Monday, as the trough deepens and a low moves onshore about Southeast Queensland.

Heavy rainfall may ease for a period today, but is expected to become severe again over parts of the Mid North Coast and Northern Rivers from Sunday evening, though more likely from early Monday morning. Rainfall rates could be locally enhanced with thunderstorms, leading to the possibility of very heavy rainfall and dangerous flash flooding.

At this stage, the widespread heavy rainfall is expected to ease late Tuesday or early Wednesday, though thunderstorms may still produce localised heavy falls that may lead to flash flooding during Wednesday.

Damaging winds, with winds averaging 60-70km/h and gusts exceeding 90km/h are likely along the coastal fringe north from about Yamba today, and possibly extending south to Crescent Head on the Mid North Coast Monday.

Damaging surf, with waves possibly exceeding 5 metres in the surf zone can be expected from this evening north from about Yamba, then extending south to Port Macquarie during Monday, and possibly leading to significant beach erosion.

Abnormally high tides are possible along the coast north from about Ballina during Monday morning‘s high tide, which may lead to localised coastal inundation.

The combination of damaging surf and abnormally high tides may enhance the risk of significant beach erosion north from about Ballina.

A flood watch is current for the Mid North Coast and Northern Rivers and flood warnings have been issued for the Tweed, Bellinger and Brunswick Rivers.

Locations which may be affected include Tweed Heads, Byron Bay, Lismore, Kyogle, Yamba, Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Maclean, Woolgoolga, Sawtell and Dorrigo.

Observed rainfall totals from 9am Saturday to 4am Sunday:

Couchy Creek: 365mm

Numinbah: 348mm

Chillingham: 306mm

Bilambil Heights: 302mm

Tumbulgum: 276mm

Tweed Heads: 251mm

Mullumbimby 231mm

Murwillumbah: 227mm

The State Emergency Service advises that people should: