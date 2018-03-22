Menu
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a very wet day for the Coffs Coast.
Severe weather warning issued for Coffs Coast

Brad Greenshields
22nd Mar 2018 7:00 AM

THERE was 16.8mm of rain recorded at Coffs Harbour Airport last night in the 12 hours to 6am and there's the promise of plenty more to come.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning that includes Coffs Harbour, Sawtell and Dorrigo for heavy rainfall throughout the day.

The warning area stretches from Nelson Bay to Coffs Harbour and forecasts the possibility of very heavy rainfall with rainfall rates exceeding 70 mm in one hour.

The BoM warning also predicts possible thunderstorms in the area.

It adds 100mm to 200mm of rain is expected in the warning area during Wednesday night and Thursday, saying some locations are likely to receive more than 200mm in a 24 hour period.

An ominous sign for people in the Dorrigo region is that the warning states that the heaviest falls will probably be on higher ground.

While today's forecast maximum temperature for Coffs Harbour is a pleasant 25 degrees, it's hardly a pleasant day ahead with umbrellas the order of the day. Particularly later today.

The current forecast is for a very high chance of showers, heavy at times this evening. There's the chance of a thunderstorm with light winds becoming south-easterly 15 to 20 kmh in the late afternoon then becoming light in the evening.

Large and powerful surf conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, swimming and surfing.

