Severe thunderstorm warning issued.
News

Severe thundstorm warning issued for Mid North Coast

Rachel Vercoe
17th Oct 2019 2:57 PM

IF you've left your car outdoors or near large trees, now is the time to duck out and move it after a severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Mid North Coast.

Large hailstones and damaging wind are expected to hit the area over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, Armidale, Tenterfield and Dorrigo.

SES severe thunderstorm advice:

- Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.

- Keep at least eight metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.

- Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid (131 388), Endeavour Energy (131 003), Essential Energy (132 080) or Evoenergy (131 093) as shown on your power bill.

- Unplug computers and appliances.

- Avoid using the phone during the storm.

- Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.

For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.

Coffs Coast Advocate

