Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Weather

Severe thunderstorms to slam Queensland, NSW

by Steve Zemek
20th Sep 2020 3:18 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Severe thunderstorms with the possibility of wind gusts in excess of 90km/h and large hail have been forecast for southwestern Queensland and central NSW.

After rain battered parts of Queensland and NSW on Saturday and a lull on Sunday, wild weather is forecast to hit parts of the two states on Monday.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast severe thunderstorms for large sections of southwest Queensland including Quilpie, Windora, Cunnamulla and Thargomindah.

BOM meteorologist Rosa Hoff said severe thunderstorms were forecast to bring damaging winds, heavy rainfall and large hail.

 

A flood warning is also in place for the Bulloo River near Quilpie after heavy rainfall over the last 48 hours.

While the river was falling on Sunday afternoon, renewed rainfall on Monday was expected to see it rise again on Monday.


Parts of Queensland and NSW experienced heavy rainfall on Saturday - with Vergemont Creek near Longreach in central Queensland copping 125mm in the 48 hours to 9am Sunday.

The same low pressure system which is expected to batter Queensland will also affect central NSW.

Broken Hill endured flash flooding after 10-20mm of rain fell in a very short period. Pic: Sarah McConnell via Twitter @SarahJMcConnell.
Broken Hill endured flash flooding after 10-20mm of rain fell in a very short period. Pic: Sarah McConnell via Twitter @SarahJMcConnell.


A broad area of the state west of the ranges is expected to receive severe thunderstorms on Monday, bringing with it heavy rain and damaging winds.

On Saturday Broken Hill, in outback NSW was hit by flash flooding after more than a month's worth of rain fell in 15 minutes.

Originally published as Severe thunderstorms to slam Queensland

More Stories

editors picks queensland thunderstorms weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Third man arrested after massive drug bust near Coffs

        Premium Content Third man arrested after massive drug bust near Coffs

        News He is the third accused member of a crime group that had allegedly been supplying illicit drugs and firearms in the Coffs Coast region.

        VOTE: The Coffs Coast’s cutest dog for 2020

        Premium Content VOTE: The Coffs Coast’s cutest dog for 2020

        News The Advocate received over 80 adorable nominations – vote now!

        ONE WAY TICKET: Tigers playing for spot in AFLNC decider

        Premium Content ONE WAY TICKET: Tigers playing for spot in AFLNC decider

        AFL Grafton travel to Sawtell Toormina for a chance at a spot in the big dance

        WHAT’S ON: 15 things to do on the Coffs Coast this week

        Premium Content WHAT’S ON: 15 things to do on the Coffs Coast this week

        News Your weekly go-to guide for Coffs Coast events.