Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Toby More and Amy Walters scramble across Ruthven St as rain falls in the Toowoomba CBD.
Toby More and Amy Walters scramble across Ruthven St as rain falls in the Toowoomba CBD. Kevin Farmer
Weather

Severe thunderstorms predicted to bring damaging winds

22nd Nov 2018 11:40 AM | Updated: 11:50 AM

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued for south-east Queensland, with damaging winds likely.

At 10.20 am, severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Gatton, the area between Boonah and Beaudesert, Harrisville, Peak Crossing, Grandchester and Helidon.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for south-east Queensland.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for south-east Queensland.

These thunderstorms are moving towards the east. They are forecast to affect Ipswich, Beaudesert, Laidley, Springbrook, Lake Manchester, Lowood and Fernvale by 10.55am.

The next warning is due to be issued by 11.25 am.

A more general severe thunderstorm warning is also current for the Southeast Coast and parts of the Wide Bay and Burnett and Darling Downs and Granite Belt districts.

editors picks severe thunderstorm warning toowoomba weather
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    'You've inherited $17m': local scammed in black money rort

    'You've inherited $17m': local scammed in black money rort

    Crime NORTHERN Rivers local scammed $80,000 after promise of inheritance.

    Energy customers need to make a switch

    premium_icon Energy customers need to make a switch

    Smarter Shopping Aussies first to whinge when they get ripped off yet many do nothing

    It's time for tunnel vision Coffs Harbour

    It's time for tunnel vision Coffs Harbour

    News Residents group calls on community not to settle for anything less

    Hey Tigerair, where’s my $11 flight?

    Hey Tigerair, where’s my $11 flight?

    Lifestyle It's no $11, but it is as cheap as they come.

    Local Partners