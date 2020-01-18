Severe thunderstorm warning issued for North Coast

Residents are being urged to remain vigilant and monitor conditions as the landscape may have changed due to the bushfires.

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding on the North Coast over the next few hours.

A line of storms embedded within a slow moving rain band is generating the heavy rainfall.

Locations which may be affected include Woolgoolga and the Northern Beaches, Grafton, Yamba, Maclean, Ballina and Lismore.

Be aware that run-off from rainfall in fire affected areas may behave differently and be more rapid. It may also contain debris such as ash, soil, trees and rocks.

Trees that have been damaged by fire are likely to be more unstable and more likely to fall.

Clothiers Creek has recorded 78mm and Tumbulgum recorded 68mm in 60min from 4:45am to 5:45am today.

74mm was recorded at Kingscliff in 60 minutes from 7:30am to 8:30am.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

Don’t walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water.

If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.

Unplug computers and appliances.

Avoid using the phone during the storm.

Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.

For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.