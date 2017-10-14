Flooding closes southbound lane of Pacific Highway

12.20pm: Flooding on the Pacific Hwy has closed one lane at Raleigh.

Lane one southbound of the highway at Waterfall Way was closed and emergency services are at the scene.

It is asdvised motorists reduce speed and exercise caution.

For the latest road conditions, visit livetraffic.com.

10.40am: The Bureau of Meteorology has updated its storm warning to include Glenreagh, Dorrigo and Grafton.

It also reports 77mm of rain fell at Bray St between 8.15am and 9.15am.

9.45am: An initial minor flood warning has been issued for the Coffs Creek.

Heavy rain which has fallen in the catchment upstream of Coffs Harbour is expected to produce minor flooding along Coffs Creek and the Coffs Harbour area.

The Coffs Creek is likely to reach the minor flood level of three metres at around 11am.

9.00am: THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a warning of severe thunderstorms which are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding.

The warning area includes Coffs Harbour, Sawtell, Bellingen, Nambucca Heads and Macksville for the next several hours.

Already 25mm of rain fell in just a 10 minute period in Kempsey at 8.20am.

Coffs Harbour has already received plenty of rain this morning with the BoM reporting that 65mm of rain was recorded at Loaders Lane between 4.20am and 5.20am.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should: