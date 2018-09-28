Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Bureau of Meteorology says Brisbane could be hit with storms on Riverfire weekend. Picture: AAP/Dan Peled
The Bureau of Meteorology says Brisbane could be hit with storms on Riverfire weekend. Picture: AAP/Dan Peled
News

Storm warning for Riverfire weekend in Brisbane

by Sophie Chirgwin
28th Sep 2018 5:53 PM

THUNDERSTORMS may put and dampener on Riverfire celebrations in Brisbane, with Queenslanders advised to pack a rain jacket.

The second driest month of the year is coming to an end, with severe thunderstorm warnings in place for tomorrow afternoon and evening in southeast Queensland.

 

There was no sign of rain at today’s Growler flyover above Brisbane’s CBD, but BOM said the weekend might not be so lucky. Picture: AAP/Darren England
There was no sign of rain at today’s Growler flyover above Brisbane’s CBD, but BOM said the weekend might not be so lucky. Picture: AAP/Darren England

 

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Lauren Pattie said the mornings should be clear with light isolated showers, but storms - some of which will be severe - are predicted for the afternoon and for Riverfire.

"Definitely expect some shower activity for Riverfire," Ms Pattie told The Courier-Mail.

"You can cross your fingers and hope you don't get a storm but it is a definite possibility that we'll see some storms about.

"I'd probably take a rain jacket out if you are heading out to the river tomorrow.

"Storm season has definitely started."

More immediately, BOM has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Wide Bay and Burnett and Southeast Coast Forecast Districts.

At 4.11pm on Friday, said severe thunderstorms are likely to produce large hailstones over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Gympie, Cooroy, Imbil, Kilcoy and Nambour.

BOM is also monitoring a storm moving north of Caboolture, with some small hail and 11mm of rain reported.

While it is a long weekend for Queenslanders, it won't be until Monday for blue skies and beach weather as showers and storm activity will linger through Sunday.

Related Items

brisbane riverfire storms weather

Top Stories

    Our day to pay tribute

    premium_icon Our day to pay tribute

    News POLICE Remembrance Day holds great significance for police and the communities they serve.

    'Incredible results': How medicinal cannabis saved this mum

    'Incredible results': How medicinal cannabis saved this mum

    News "I was beyond comprehension with pain and other symptoms.”

    Police set to be out in force this long weekend

    Police set to be out in force this long weekend

    News Increase in general and specialist police units from today

    Holiday traffic already causing headaches

    Holiday traffic already causing headaches

    News School holidays yet to officially start but highway is clogged

    Local Partners