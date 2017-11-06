UPDATE: Severe thunderstorm to hit Mid North Coast

Severe thunderstorms forecast for inland areas of the Mid North Coast.

6.15PM: SEVERE thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, Armidale, Tenterfield, Inverell, Casino, Kyogle, Maclean, Woolgoolga, Sawtell and Dorrigo.

4cm hail (golfball-sized) was observed at Narrabri around 3:20pm.

3cm hail was observed at Armidale around 4:20pm.

3.30PM: GOLF-BALL sized hailstones have been reported in Narrabri as a severe storm is forecast to hit several areas of the Mid North Coast in the coming hours.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a further warning, with affected areas including inland parts of the Mid North Coast, as well as North West Slopes and Plains and parts of the Upper Hunter.

Towns that may be hit include Port Macquarie, Taree, Armidale, Tamworth, Gunnedah, Moree, Narrabri, Walgett and Lightning Ridge.

1.45PM: A SEVERE thunderstorm likely to produce large hailstones and damaging winds is predicted to soon hit parts of the Mid North Coast.

Over the next few hours, the storm is expected to affect inland areas including Armidale.

Other locations that may be hit include Newcastle, Sydney, Gunnedah, Tamworth, Moree and Narrabri.

At this stage the storm is not forecast for Coffs Harbour, however the next warning with further information will be issued at 4.15pm.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

-Move your car under cover or away from trees.

-Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.

-Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.

-Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid on 131 388, or Endeavour Energy on 131 003 or Essential Energy on 132 080, as shown on your power bill.

-Unplug computers and appliances.

-Avoid using the phone during the storm.

-Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.

-For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.