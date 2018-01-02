Menu
Severe thunderstorm, hail set to bear down

BOM have issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Mid North Coast.
Jasmine Minhas
LARGE hailstones, heavy rainfall and damaging winds are forecast to bear down on the Coffs Coast over the next several hours.

As of 1.30pm the Bureau of Meteorology have issued a severe thunderstorm warning, which may affect Coffs Harbour, Grafton, Armidale, Sawtell and Dorrigo.

The State Emergency Service advises people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.
  • Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.
  • Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid on 131 388, or Endeavour Energy on 131 003 or Essential Energy on 132 080, as shown on your power bill.
  • Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.
  • Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water.
  • If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.
  • Unplug computers and appliances.
  • Avoid using the phone during the storm.
  • Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.
  • For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.

Topics:  bureau of meteorology hailstorm thunderstorm warning

Coffs Coast Advocate
