Severe storm warning issued for Coffs Harbour

THE hot and sticky conditions outside might soon be broken by severe thunderstorms.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe storm warning for heavy rainfall across Coffs Harbour, Sawtell and Dorrigo.
Other towns which may be affected include Lismore, Grafton and Tenterfield.
The likelihood of light showers will continue throughout the rest of the week.
The SES advise to:
- stay clear of creeks and storm drains
- do not walk, ride or drive through flood water
- unplug electrical appliances
- stay indoors
- for emergency help phone the SES on 132 500.