Severe storm warning for Coffs Coast

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology covering the region from Nambucca Heads all the way up to Byron Bay.

A WARNING for a severe thunderstorm that is likely to produce large hailstones and heavy rain has been issued for the Coffs Coast.

The warning issued by the Bureau of Meteorology is for a period lasting the next several hours.

The warning area covers Coffs Harbour, Woolgoolga, Nambucca Heads, Sawtell and Dorrigo on the Coffs Coast as well as further north for Grafton, Yamba, Maclean, Lismore, Byron Bay, Ballina, Casino and Kyogle.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should: