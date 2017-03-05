Severe storm warning for Coffs Coast

A WARNING for a severe thunderstorm that is likely to produce large hailstones and heavy rain has been issued for the Coffs Coast.
The warning issued by the Bureau of Meteorology is for a period lasting the next several hours.
The warning area covers Coffs Harbour, Woolgoolga, Nambucca Heads, Sawtell and Dorrigo on the Coffs Coast as well as further north for Grafton, Yamba, Maclean, Lismore, Byron Bay, Ballina, Casino and Kyogle.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
- Move your car under cover.
- Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.
- Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water.
- If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.
- Unplug computers and appliances.
- Avoid using the phone during the storm.
- Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.
- For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.