Severe heatwave conditions forecast this week

HOT ONE: The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast severe heatwave conditions for the Coffs Coast this week.

HOT ONE: The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast severe heatwave conditions for the Coffs Coast this week. Trevor Veale

SEVERE heatwave conditions have been forecast for the Coffs Coast by the Bureau of Meteorology.

Such conditions are to expected for most of the week in northeastern parts of NSW.

The bureau defines a heatwave as three or more consecutive days when day and night temperatures are unusually high.

SEVERE HEATWAVE: A severe heatwave will hit northern NSW as extreme heatwave conditions scorch part of Queensland on Monday, February 12, 2018. BoM

Northern NSW will continue to experience severe heatwave conditions for Tuesday, February 13, 2018. BoM

Northern NSW will experience severe to low intensity heatwave conditions from Wednesday, February 14, 2018. BoM

Heatwave conditions should ease over northern NSW by Thursday, February 15, 2018. BoM

We are a little more fortunate than our neighbours across the Queensland border however.

Parts of Queensland are expected to sizzle under extreme heatwave conditions.

Midweek conditions are likely to ease on the Coffs Coast to low intensity heatwave conditions.

This week's forecast