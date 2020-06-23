Several drug drivers caught out in road safety crackdown

Police have revealed the final figures from Operation Trident, which targeted Coffs Harbour roads from June 18-22.

THIRTEEN of the 51 Random Drug Tests recently undertaken on Coffs Harbour roads over a four day period returned positive results, police have said.

These tests were carried out by the North Region Highway Patrol team as part of Operation Trident, which aims to reduce road-related trauma.

During the operation, which ran from June 18-22, 908 Random Breath Tests were carried out and returned eight positive results.

A total of 108 fines for speeding were issued, 11 for seat belt offences, and 170 for other offences.

A total of 20 traffic and criminal charges were laid, and 13 defect notices were issued.

North Region Highway Patrol teams will continue to focus on high risk driving such as speeding, drink or drug driving, not wearing a seat belt or proper helmet, and driving distracted or fatigued, in an effort to drive down the road toll.

A total of 21 people lost their lives on local roads in 2019 in what was a horror year for the Coffs-Clarence region.