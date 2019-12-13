Seventh man arrested over Mid North Coast robberies

The man, 27, was refused bail to appear in court on December 13.

A SEVENTH man who was wanted as part of an investigation into a series of armed robberies across the mid north coast region this year has been found and charged.

The man, aged 27, was arrested after midday Thursday after police saw him enter a supermarket on Elbow St in Kempsey.

It is alleged the man was involved in armed robberies at Sawtell and Port Macquarie in February, and attempted armed robberies at Sawtell in February and Macksville in October.

Police also allege the man conspired to commit armed robberies at Nambucca Heads and Kempsey in October.

Earlier this year detectives from the State Crime Command’s Robbery and Serious Crime Squad and Mid North Coast Police District established Strike Force Yengo to investigate the armed robberies, which are alleged to be linked.

Four men were charged in October, and a further two men were charged in November.

They remain before the courts.

The Kempsey man, arrested on Thursday, has been charged with four counts of robbery armed with offensive weapon, attempted robbery armed with offensive weapon, attempt in company rob while armed with dangerous weapon, three counts of take/detail person in company with intent to obtain advantage and two counts of conspiracy to commit offence.

He has been refused bail to appear at Kempsey Local Court today, December 13.