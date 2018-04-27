Menu
Locky Miller has again made the jump from playing for the SCU Marlins to the Australian rugby sevens team.
Rugby Union

Sevens call up for Locky

27th Apr 2018 2:00 PM

HAVING just missed out on selection for the Commonwealth Games team, Locky Miller is about to get his second Australian rugby sevens cap tomorrow.

Locky Miller sporting the Australian rugby sevens colours he's about to wear again.
After making his national team debut in Hong Kong, the SCU Marlins speedster has been selected by new coach Tim Walsh to play in the HSBC Sevens World Series for round eight in Singapore.

Miller and his Aussie teammates face a difficult pool in Singapore having been drawn to meet Commonwealth Games gold medallists, New Zealand in Pool D alongside Wales and Scotland.

The new coach said he and the team were looking at building toward a strong Olympic performance in Tokyo 2020.

"The squad has been enthusiastic and vocal about wanting to improve and to be consistently on the podium especially after finishing eighth at the Olympics, fifth on the Gold Coast and currently fifth on the World Series."

