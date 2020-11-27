Menu
The seven storey building has been approved.
News

Seven storey building approved for prime Jetty site

Jasmine Minhas
27th Nov 2020 6:30 PM
A SEVEN storey development touted to “lead the way” for the transformation of the jetty precinct has been approved.

The building, set to be constructed on a prime site at the corner of Collingwood and Orlando streets, will consist of 46 apartments and two ground-floor commercial tenancies.

It will be located adjacent to Supply cafe and Coffs Harbour YHA.

The development application lodged by local architectural firm Casa Koala was brought before Coffs Harbour City Councillors at last night’s meeting, where it was met with majority support.

“This building will definitely set the benchmark - no question. It will be the building that will be judged by future developers,” Cr George Cecato said.

The development application had received a total of 41 submissions, with 18 of these against.

The proposal attracted some objection due to the fact it exceeded the height limit of 19m by 12.6 per cent.

The seven storey building will be located on the corner of Collingwood and Orlando streets, beside Supply cafe and the Coffs Harbour YHA.
Casa Koala’s Jim Booth, the architect behind the building, explained that while it exceeded the height limit, the building had a ‘stepped’ form which would create a transition in bulk and scale from the street facades.

Casa Koala is also behind the designs of the Pandanus apartment building in Edgar St.

“I’ve been working on this project for close to three and half years now, and we investigated a number of different options to redevelop the site in the early days,” Mr Booth said.

“We knew the site was of high interest both to the council and community because it is such a prominent location. It is highly constrained as well, being an urban landfill site.

“With this site it creates tremendous opportunity to, in a sense, lead the transformation of the precinct.”

The project site.
The State Government is currently in the process of finalising a draft concept plan to redevelop the jetty foreshore, while a number of prominent sites in the greater jetty area are also earmarked for future private redevelopment.

These include the former Forestry Building, recently purchased by Coffs Central owners Gowings, and the Jetty Village Shopping Centre purchased by Park Beach Plaza owners Bachrach Naumburger Group.

Mr Booth revealed that the developer of the neighbouring site had even adjusted the design of their approved development to match closely with Casa Koala’s apartment building.

A street view of the now-approved development.
Cr Sally Townley however expressed her concerns that approving the development which exceeded the height limit would set a precedent for other developers and create a “flow on effect.”

“I really tossed and turned with this one because I think it is an outstanding example of suitable architecture for that site,” she said.

“But if we keep letting the overruns go, where do we end up?”

The DA was approved following the vote, which saw councillors Michael Adendorff, Keith Rhoades, Tegan Swan, Denise Knight, George Cecato and John Arkan in favour while Sally Townley and Paul Amos were against.

