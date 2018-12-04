Menu
Emergency services have responded to several road crashes on the Sunshine Coast this afternoon.
Thirteen injured, Mwy blocked in two nightmare crashes

Ashley Carter
by
4th Dec 2018 3:54 PM | Updated: 5:00 PM
TWO more crashes on the Sunshine Coast have injured passengers and caused a traffic nightmare this afternoon.

Paramedics were called to a multi-vehicle crash on the corner of Ocean Dr and Nojoor Rd, at Twin Waters at 2.15pm, where seven people have been injured, a Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said.

All seven occupants were assessed in a stable condition before being taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

In a separate crash at Mount Coolum, paramedics have responded to a two-vehicle crash where six people were injured, including a passenger who was trapped.

The crash occurred on the southbound lanes of the Sunshine Motorway at 2.37pm, a Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said.

The passenger who was trapped was extricated from the car with lower leg injuries and all patients were assessed by paramedics. 

Five of the patients were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Both lanes are blocked and long delays are expected. Drivers are being urged to proceed with caution.

