Seven fun run wins in a row for Jordan

Jordan Gusman charges toward the finish line to win the Sawtell Fun Day fun run for the seventh consecutive year. Brad Greenshields

THE winning time of 15 minutes and 44 seconds for the Sawtell fun Day fun run was fast by anyone's standards. But for Jordan Gusman it wasn't fast enough.

Gusman won the traditional New Years Day fun run for the seventh consecutive year but it was 10 seconds slower than the race record he created over the five and a quarter kilometre course 12 months ago.

"I've been playing around with the tactics of this race the last few years," Gusman said.

"Last year I kind of went hard at the start and kind of paid the price on that last hill at four and a bit kilometres, so I thought I'd go a little bit more conservative from the start and try and really cut down my time because that's where I lose a lot of time on this course. It didn't really work,"

"I think I cut five seconds off that kilometre sectional but it wasn't enough to make up the 20 or so seconds I was slower before that.

"The time was slower but I'm trying to work out a way where I can really crack that course record and make sure that no-one can break it."

Karlie Swanson was the first female across the line but not without drama.

Only 100 metres short of the finish line, Swanson who has been used to the wintry American conditions of late while studying in college, collapsed with dehydration after the effects of the 82% humidity and strong sun took their toll after a typically maximum effort.

Gusman said the conditions were difficult for all runners.

"Driving in I thought it would be cooler than it was last year as it was kind of overcast but it ended up just being a bit more humid," he said.

"The sun came out and that was pretty devastating. The combination of the humidity and the sun beating down on you, it was quite hot."