Setting your dog up for success

Question - How do I teach my six-month-old dog Bella to tolerate having her nails cut? She hates it.

Answer - Have Bella on a lead with some treats handy.

If you are by yourself, put her lead under your foot halfway along so it isn't pulling on her neck.

Pick up one of her feet for a couple of seconds, praise and treat if she doesn't react.

If she pulls it away, do the above for less time or just touch the foot.

As she gets good at this, hold her foot up for longer and progress to handling all feet with same technique.

This may take several days.

Next, as you are holding her foot, apply pressure in a soft pulling motion on each of her nails/claws.

Reward when she doesn't react and practise this over several days.

She will now be set up to tolerate having her nails cut.

